Plugin Alliance releases Battalion, a new drum machine by Unfiltered Audio with 20 “distinct” synth engines

You don’t need to stay cooped in the studio when using this new plugin, as a performance mode lets you manipulate sounds on the fly.

Plugin Alliance has introduced Battalion, a “flexible” drum machine from Unfiltered Audio, delivering the “colour and control of iconic drum synths”, with the sampling features of a modern drum machine.

This new offering also features a performance mode for DJ sets and live gigs, allowing users to trigger, loop and manipulate sounds on the fly.

Plugin Alliance, which is part of the Native Instruments family, says Battalion lets producers create studio-quality beats in three main ways. Firstly, you can build from scratch using the synth section. It features 20 “distinct” synth engines, many of which are inspired by 1980s greats.

If you prefer, you can choose sounds directly from the Battalion sample library. There are four sample modes on offer: Classic, Phase Warp, Cloner, and Granular. Or thirdly, you can upload original samples and then use the tools within Battalion to sculpt them however you like.

Onboard there is also a Blend slider, which enables you to move between sampling and synth generation for “unprecedented sonic combinations”.

Take a closer look in the video below:

Also inside Battalion, you’ll find Unfiltered Audio effects, including Shatter Delay and Headspace Reverb, plus a Channel Strip with Delay, Reverb, Pan, and Voice Gain. There’s a multi-mode filter and non-linear distortion, plus filter algorithms including Low-Pass, High-Pass, and Band-Pass.

Distortion algorithms include Bitcrush, Rate Crush, Wavefold, Phase, Tape, and Tube. You can also utilise controls for EQ and pitch, plus a Clipping Mode selector for managing signal clipping behaviour.

Battalion is available now via Plugin Alliance for $129 for a limited time only, eventually rising to $199.