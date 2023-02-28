Pioneer DJ’s new four-channel mixer, the DJM-A9, is a sequel to the DJM-900NXS2

Pioneer DJ has launched its latest flagship four-channel professional DJ mixer, the DJM-A9, packing new A/D converters, expanded connectivity, advanced Beat FX and more.

A sequel to the DJM-900NXS2, the mixer boasts an array of cutting-edge features. This includes new 32-bit high-quality A/D converters and multi-channel D/A converters for better sound quality, improved EQs and effects, and redesigned faders and knobs for increased tactility and precision.

Pioneer DJ has added high-quality, 32-bit A/D converters manufactured by ESS Technology to the input section of the DJM-A9’s channels for crisp, clear sound quality. Meanwhile, you can experience the same 32-bit quality from the booth monitor thanks to newly added D/A converters. The microphone input now has phantom power for condenser mics and three effects – Echo, Pitch and Megaphone. The mixer’s dual headphone outputs also have new controls to offer more control when monitoring.

The DJM-A9 boasts a new colour display and a cool new touch-sensitive X-Pad to take command of the Beat FX, with three new effects on board: Mobius, Triplet Filter and Triplet Roll.

In terms of user experience, Pioneer DJ has created more space around the EQ knobs so you have more room to twist and tinker without accidentally adjusting others. The faders, too, have been given a shape up, with an even smoother feel and the addition of a third-generation Magvel crossfader is no doubt an asset for scratch DJs.

The mixer’s Sound Colour FX knobs now have a more robust Center Lock mechanism, – the “world’s first,” says Pioneer DJ – which means they can easily snap back to the middle; perfect if you want to apply a quick bit of filtering without the risk of pushing it too far. There’s also a clever button that lets you toggle the feature on and off.

In terms of looks, a brighter LED in the channel strip makes it easier to spot when you’re about to redline. Pioneer DJ has also paid attention to the screen display, now offering enhanced colour and improved GUI. It’s also now quicker to apply effects to certain channels with a simple new button, as opposed to the usual assigner knob.

Of course, a flagship mixer is unlikely to come cheap. The DJM-A9 is available to buy right now at $2,699, but certainly seems to amp things up from the DJM-900NXS2.

Find out more information at pioneerdj.com.