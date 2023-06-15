Novation FLkey 49 and FLkey 61 bring an “enriched” FL Studio experience

The new models build upon the FLkey Mini and 37, with a larger key count and new features.

Novation has announced the latest additions to its FLkey range – the FLkey 49 and FLkey 61 – which have been designed to provide “enriched, hands-on” production for FL Studio users.

These two new MIDI keyboards build upon the FLkey Mini and FLkey 37, with a larger key count and new features. They have been developed in collaboration with Image-Line (creators of FL Studio), and both are described as able to “provide seamless integration, enabling users to stay in the groove without switching back to the computer”.

FLkey 49 and FLkey 61 host controls for FL Studio’s Sequencer, Channel Rack, and Mixer. The controllers include Scale and Chord modes, along with a Sequencer Mode for programming beats.

The controllers also include buttons for easy access to transport, score log, undo, redo, quantise, and metronome triggering. Bundled with both models is also a range of software from AAS, Spitfire Audio, XLN Audio, and Klevgrand, and a six-month trial of FL Studio Producer Edition.

Further highlights are:

Mixer and Channel Rack control – adjust volume and pan with eight knobs, nine faders, and nine fader buttons

Pattern Pad mode – select and edit patterns directly from the pads

Instrument control – trigger FPC and SliceX with the pads for more expressive beats and melodies

Plugin control – tweak Image-Line plugins and record natural-sounding automation with eight knobs and nine faders

Preset browsing – find your favourite presets from Image-Line plugins directly from FLkey 49 and FLkey 61

Custom Modes – assign custom controls to the pads and knobs on FLkey 49 and FLkey 61 to tailor your music production workflow

“We’re proud to present the FLkey 49 and FLkey 61,” states Sam Counihan, Senior Product Manager at Novation in a press statement. “These extensions to our FLkey line provide FL Studio musicians with a broader canvas for their creativity, enhancing their musical journey.”

To find out more, head to Novation.