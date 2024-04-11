Did Nothing just match their latest earbuds to the Playdate video game console?

A new yellow variant of the Nothing Ear (a) might soon be coming your way.

Leaked images of Nothing’s newly announced earbuds have emerged online — and it looks like the quirky tech company has given their upcoming release the Playdate treatment.

Named the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) — the company (which was co-founded by Teenage Engineering) previously announced that it will be dropping the numbers from its naming strategy — the new buds maintain the iconic transparent design the brand is known for. According to leaked renders shared by Android Headlines, the Ear and the Ear (a) will come in black and white variants, with the latter also available in a striking shade of yellow.

While it’s certainly possible that Nothing’s new colour scheme bears no relation to the peculiar video game console, the brand has previously teased some sort of Playdate partnership on their socials. On 3 April, Nothing shared an image of a black beetle next to a yellow frog, with the mysterious tagline ‘Play Date’, which sent fans buzzing in the comments section.

Play Date. Want to hear more? Don’t miss our next Community Update. 18 April 2024. pic.twitter.com/KMAXbDWlb1 — Nothing (@nothing) April 3, 2024

Specs-wise, the report states that both models will feature active noise cancellation, dual connection, and an IP54 water-resistance rating just like their predecessor, the Ear 2. While the case of the higher-end Ear will come with an IPX2 splash resistance, the case of the Ear (a) will still feature a respectable IP55 rating.

The Nothing Ear also offers an improved battery life of 7.5 hours with active noise cancellation turned off, and 33 hours with the case, with the Ear (a) clocking in at eight hours of playback with ANC off, and a total of 38 hours with the case. Both earbuds will reportedly include a fast-charging feature that gives you 10 hours of use from a 10-minute charge.

The buds will be released officially on 18 April, with the Ear reportedly priced at €150 and the Ear (a) at €100.