NAMM 2022: NEUTRIK’s new XLR chassis connectors eliminate the need for LED lightpipes

They also feature a non metallic push tab to eradicate static charge

Cable and connection manufacturer NEUTRIK has launched a new range of illuminated plug XLR chassis connectors.

Items in the product series, dubbed NEUTRIK Halo, feature a patented light ring and an asymmetrical, non-metallic push tab.

Having the connectors lit up with their patented rings improves visibility, adds a swarve look to a setup and provides informative indication properties. They give visual feedback to its users, so they can identify when an input has been detected, its transmission status, connection status or give an indication of its operating mode. They also mean that no holes need to be cut out to make way for light pipes.

The push tab is non-metallic so its users don’t have to worry about potential static charge when handling their XLR inputs. It’s asymmetrical, which means multiple XLRs can be plugged in above one another.

The product variants in NEUTRIK’s Halo series are: the NC3FAH2-LR-DAE and NC5FAH-LR-DAE socket XLR connectors, the NC3MAH-LR and NC5MAH-LR plug XLR connectors, and the NE8FAH-LR-DAE etherCON connector.

Remarking upon the launch of the Halo series, NEUTRIK’s vice president Fred Morgenstern said: “The new patented Neutrik Halo products provide users with numerous benefits. These include an attractive light ring that provides a wealth of visual feedback while eliminating the need for holes in the panel to accommodate LED light pipes.

“For OEMs interested in integrating the Halo light ring, their design provides the opportunity for differentiation that is both functional and beautiful.”

NEUTRIK’s Halo series will be available in the Summer of 2022.

Find out more at NEUTRIK’s booth at NAMM 2022, which takes place until 5 June 2022.