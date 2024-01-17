Moog Moogerfooger plugins are on sale at just £30 for a limited time

Get a Moogerfooger in your DAW for a fraction of the hardware price.

For a limited time, a selection of Moog Moogerfooger time effects plugins are available for over half their original price at £30 each.

The deal, redeemable at Plugin Boutique, sees the price of the Moogerfooger MF-104s Analog Delay slashed by 62%, while the Moogerfooger MF-103S 12 Stage Phaser is discounted by 57%.

Based on the original hardware pedals of the same name, the Moogerfooger plugins bring the classic Moog sound into your DAW at a fraction of the price. A second-hand Moogerfooger MF-104s hardware pedal, for example, could set you back as much as £2,000 — over 66 times the price that Plugin Boutique has it on sale for. Not bad!

The MF-104s plugin brings a Bucket Brigade Device (BBD)-style delay to your DAW, with delay times ranging from 40ms to 800ms. As Plugin Boutique says, this plugin has been designed to “capture all of the warm, organic texture and character of the original analogue delay circuitry, while adding 21st-century flexibility and ease of use.”

Meanwhile, the MF-103S 12-Stage Phaser emulates the original 6-stage/12-stage voltage-controlled Phaser which Plugin Boutique says brings “not only the psychedelic enveloping sound of the original, but also the organic way in which the parameters interact to create a musical playing experience.”

Both plugins sport CV interconnectivity, stereo functions, and presets, and support for running multiple instance simultaneously.

When the Moogerfooger plugins were first announced in late 2022, Moog said, “The new Moogerfooger S-series plugins have been lovingly recreated to impart the same lush, distinctive tones of the original analogue circuits and can now be used in DAW-based environments. Great for audio engineers, guitarists, sound designers, synthesists, [and] composers — the ultimate creative and versatile tool.”

Get the plugins from Plugin Boutique until 22 January 2024.

