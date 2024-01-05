Universal Audio cuts bundle prices by up to 96% for a limited time

Now just $49, the Guitar FX suite includes vintage reverb, chorus and tape delay effects and is just 4% of its original price until 7 January.

The Christmas holiday and Black Friday sale season may be over, but deals on music tech keep coming, with Universal Audio now offering 96 per cent off on its Guitar FX bundle and up to 90 per cent off on a number of its UAD producer bundles

The biggest discount is on the Guitar FX bundle. It’s a selection of sought-after studio effects meticulously crafted to emulate iconic vintage hardware units. In it, there’s the Brigade Chorus Pedavl, the Galaxy Tape Echo, the Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb, the Studio D Chorus, the Teletronix LA-3A Compressor and the Waterfall Rotary Speaker.

In the bundle, users gain access to a range of plugins such as Brigade Chorus Pedal, offering lush analogue chorus and vibrant vibrato effects ideal for guitars, vocals, and synths.

Alongside this, the Galaxy Tape Echo replicates the versatile tape delay and spring reverb effects of the Roland RE-201 Space Echo.

The Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb plugin recreates the tactile slider-based controls and lush reverb tails of the iconic Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb unit, known for its use on classic albums such as Talking Heads’ 1980 LP, //Remain in Light//.

Studio D Chorus emulates the analogue widening effects used by legendary artists, providing spatial enhancement for guitars, drums, synths, and vocals.

Additionally, the Teletronix LA-3A Audio Leveler plugin replicates the character and dynamics of the rare hardware LA-3A compressor.

Finally, the Waterfall Rotary Speaker plugin recreates the immersive modulation effects of the Leslie 147 rotary speaker cabinet, offering three-dimensional textures that go beyond traditional chorus and flange effects.

Universal Audio is also slashing prices on a number of its other effects bundles. Over on Plugin Boutique, you can grab the LA-2A Leveller Collection Crossgrade Bundle for 90 per cent off its original price, making it just $36. The Producer Edition Crossgrade bundle, the Signature Edition Crossgrade bundle and the Studio Editon Crossgrade bundle are all now 50 per cent off. If you buy any of these bundles, you also receive a free LA-2A tube compressor – an exclusive offer to Plugin Boutique. These offers run until 17 January and are available at Plugin Boutique.

Universal Audio isn’t the only brand to be slashing the price of a plugin bundle at the moment. UVI, a brand owned by Native Instruments, is now offering its own UVI Select bundle for just £179, down by 89 per cent from £1619. This suite consists of 10 soft synths and a cool filter effect.

Universal Audio’s Guitar FX Bundle is now just $49, down from $1,586. This offer ends on 7 January.

