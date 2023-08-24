AI-powered music creation app Moises launches new tools for easier production

“Our product team has listened to our incredible customers and these new features are the result.”

Moises, an AI-powered app for music creation, has launched three new features which aid the production process.

The new features – AI Lyrics Transcription, Song Sections, and Extended Chords – will “empower singers, songwriters, and musicians to unlock their full potential”, according to the brand.

The app’s new AI Lyrics Transcription tool can transcribe lyrics from songs in multiple languages, such as English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, and French, and can synchronise lyrics with “word-by-word precision”.

Users can also access their transcribed lyrics on all platforms, so you record an idea on a mobile device, import it into Moises, and continue to work on the same project on a desktop device for easier collaboration, or producing on the go.

Also now in the app is Advanced Chords, a new addition to the Chord Detection feature. This provides more accurate chord detection and advanced chord capabilities so that users can access complex jazz chords and more.

Chords are also categorised into three different types (easy, medium, and advanced) so that musicians have the right chords for their skill level.

And finally, due to user requests, the platform is also now offering an AI-powered Song Sections feature which automatically detects and can loop different parts of a song such as the intro, verse, and bridge. The tool has been created to offer gigging musicians who need to learn fast a swifter way to practice.

“Each of these features provides new functionality unique to Moises,” says Spencer Mann, VP of Growth at Moises in a press release. “Our product team has listened to our incredible customers and these new features are the result. They are all designed to help intermediate and advanced musicians get the most from their experience in Moises.”

Find out more at Moises.