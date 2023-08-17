New music platform Myvox lets artists licence and monetise their own AI voice models

The platform is the first of its kind to allow direct distribution of licensed AI voices to streaming services.

Artists who want to clone, protect, licence and monetise their voice can now do so via a new AI music platform named Myvox.

Founded by musicians and producers Maeve (Arianna Broderick) and John Clancy, Myvox is an AI vocal and music distribution platform allowing users to transform their vocals into the vocals of their favourite artists using licensed AI voice models.

Per the website, users can create original songs with these AI-cloned vocals, distribute directly to all streaming platforms, collect royalties and share in the revenue with the artist, who maintains full control over the whole process by defining their own royalty splits.

To create your AI voice model, all you have to do is upload an acapella vocal or record a vocal directly on the Myvox platform. The firm’s AI technology will then transform your vocal into the vocal of a licensed artist.

The platform is said to be the first of its kind to allow direct distribution of licensed AI voices to streaming services, with the aim of making music production more collaborative, accessible and obtainable for those without access to swanky studios.

The service, which launched on 14 August, now offers a growing voice library of licensed studio quality artist vocals and royalty-free vocals for bedroom producers to create music they previously had no access to.

Myvox has also introduced their first AI artist, Dahlia, an AI voice model created by Iranian-Dutch singer-songwriter Sevdaliza. Creators can transform their vocals into Dahlia’s and release subsequent tracks on all streaming platforms, with a 50/50 royalty split with the artist. Sevdaliza introduced Dahlia last year via the video for OH MY GOD, which has since amassed 1.5 million views.

The first Dahlia track is slated to arrive on 24 August.

Currently, the free version of Myvox entitles you to two artist vocal conversions per week and unlimited royalty-free conversions; the premium version, which includes unlimited artist conversions, unlimited royalty-free conversions, two releases to all streaming services per month, automated royalty payments and artist distribution dashboard will cost you $14.99 per month.

Learn more at myvox.