This conceptual modular DJ unit lets you add and take away features

There’s no one-size-fits-all DJ controller, as all DJs have different requirements. However, thanks to a new modular concept by artist Marko Filipic, your dream controller might just be one step closer.

The “purely conceptual product” – posted to creative social media platform Behance in February – gives you the option to add and remove elements of a DJ mixer, such as knobs, sliders and pads. The intention behind the intriguing design is to let users place each aspect of the controller wherever they see them to be “convenient and comfortable”, Filipic says.

The concept works by placing blocks connected via magnets/connectors on a square grid. Each element has its own block – knobs and pads take up one square while sliders take up two, like Tetris… or Lego. It’s DJ Lego, essentially. “Ah, DJ Lego,” we hear you muse with realisation.

Though simply a concept for now, it throws out the question as to whether modular, interchangeable DJ setups could become the norm in the future. With mixers becoming increasingly overcrowded with features – Pioneer’s new DJM-A9 and Allen & Heath’s Xone as examples – giving DJs an option to streamline their setup to their unique performance needs poses many benefits.

This isn’t the only concept product to have caught our eye in recent months. In January, Roland teased a 50th-anniversary concept piano with a one-piece body made of Japanese oak, a touch panel embedded into its lid, along with, of course, flying drone speakers.

In 2022, Sydney-based product design company Alquemy caused a stir in the music production world when it released the ‘Akai Switch’ – a concept for a Nintendo Switch and Akai MPC crossover unit.

Head to Behance to find out more about the modular DJ concept design.