Minimal Audio’s Stream app lets you navigate and download samples

The app will be available on 28 June

Plugin developer and sample database, Minimal Audio, has announced a new app, Stream, which will help users navigate, organise and download sounds from its sample library.

Stream was soft-launched on Wednesday 21 June, with a full public release set to take place on 28 June.

The app lets you navigate Minimal Audio’s sample libraries through detailed, producer-dedicated “high quality” filters and tags.

You can subscribe to the app for $5 a month, which gives you 50 credits per month. Credits can be exchanged for samples with one credit equating to one sample. Credits last forever, so they can be carried over to the following month and even if you cancel your subscription to Stream, you can still access your remaining credits.

Minimal Audio builds plugins such as the Rift hybrid filter effect, the expressive EQ designer, Morph EQ and the tap sequence designer, Cluster Delay. It also offers a vast range of sample libraries that suit a variety of dance music styles.

According to Minimal Audio, users of the app get access to new Minimal Audio samples before anyone else can get their hands on them.

This is part of an ambitious plan by Minimal Audio to access all facets of the brand’s products in one place. Using the app, you’ll be able to update your Minimal Audio plugins quickly within the app.

The company also plans to build a software platform onto which new effects are added and these will also be available in the Stream app. It also plans to build a plugin so Stream can be accessed within your DAW.

You can sign up for early access to the Stream app at minimal.audio.