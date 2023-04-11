NAMM 2023: Mach1 and GPU Audio unveil Mach1 Spatial System

“Spatial audio is not just a processing effect or feature; it is a new medium,” states Mach1 CEO Jacqueline Bosnjak

NAMM 2023: Mach 1 and GPU Audio has unveiled Mach1, an accelerated open platform designed workflow for multichannel and spatial audio production.

The cross-platform workflow, according to the manufacturers, democratises access to the existing product in the market, taking advantage of GPU power and giving users access to flexible spatial and multichannel audio mixing for emerging audio mediums.

The platform is only available as an early-stage demo, and features transparent spatial audio mixing, flexible multi-channel and spatial audio outputs and continuous multichannel master file recording.

As well as this, Mach1 offers aggregated head-tracking input, better spatial/3D visual aid, and an open-source playback tool for sharing mixes.

According to Mach1 and GPU Audio, the Mach1 Spatial is 100 per cent transparent, with no additional filtering or signal-altering processing required to simulate spatial audio.

“Spatial audio is not just a processing effect or feature; it is a new medium,” states Mach1 CEO Jacqueline Bosnjak.

“We are ensuring what has existed for stereo as a medium can also exist for multichannel and spatial audio,” the CEO continues. “Since we all understand stereo and no one owns it, we can collectively develop tools that interface with it properly, which allowed it to thrive as a creative digital medium. Mach1 and GPU Audio are building tools to enable spatial audio to reach its full potential as a new medium where artists and engineers have full creative control”

An accompanying series of Mach1 Spatial System Pro-Tier paid plugins are also being designed to take advantage of GPU processing for audio, which are hoped to further enhance the Mach1 Spatial System workflow for spatial audio.

For more information, head to GPU.Audio