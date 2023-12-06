Love Hultén collaborates with Chase Bliss on custom synth which integrates its new Lossy pedal

Quirky synth crafter Love Hultén has teamed up with Chase Bliss for an all-new, not-for-sale synthesiser which integrates some of Chase Bliss’s new products.

The mint green coloured wonder utilises a Korg Minilogue, Yamaha Reface CP, and a Roland TR-08, as well as Chase Bliss’s own Mood MKII and newly launched Lossy.

READ MORE: XLN Audio Life plugin lets users capture everyday sounds and memories for music

The unique synth was built as a gift for Chase Bliss’s EU Director, Tyler Devonald, and will be housed at the brand’s EU hub in Amsterdam. The integrated Lossy pedal landed just last month (November), and offers Y2K nostalgic imperfections which occur with audio degradation when sounds are shrunk, transferred, and compromised.

“It’s dream-come-true time today! We made a @lovehulten,” says Chase Bliss on Facebook. “It will be living at the EU Hub in Amsterdam and was a workplace anniversary gift for one of our very early employees and EU Director, @ty.devo.

“Lossy didn’t exist when we started work on this thing but @lovehulten was kind enough to swap it in at the last minute (thank youuu). The tower portion (with the screen) is a MOOD MKII and Lossy, with a whole bundle of switches to control the dip switch functions. It’s got a drum machine, synth, and electric piano, and everything is all synced up (including the pedals of course).”

It adds, “There are other goodies as well and we’ll definitely film some stuff once it’s settled into its new home. Really can’t thank you enough for doing this with us @lovehulten. What a special thing.”

It’s dream-come-true time today! We made a @lovehulten.It will be living at the EU Hub in Amsterdam and was a… Posted by chase bliss on Monday, December 4, 2023

Another of Love Hultén’s recent crafts includes a synth featuring “black goo” which responds to sound. The substance was inspired by the FAV (Fluid Audio Visualiser) project developed by South Korean artist, Dakd Jung, at BurnSlap art and tech studio.

Discover more from Love Hultén and Chase Bliss.