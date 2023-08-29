Loopcloud launches plugin with four million royalty-free samples to use directly in your DAW

The plugin has a Key Lock feature meaning any tonal samples will be automatically re-pitched to the key you set.

Loopcloud’s sample library can now be accessed straight from your DAW via the brand’s new plugin, Loopcloud Sounds.

Four million royalty-free sounds are on offer through the plugin, which is available to Loopcloud subscribers without any extra charge.

The new plugin operates in many of the same ways as the desktop app, but there are some new and more streamlined features on offer too.

Loopcloud’s advanced search and “Find Similar” features are available to use in the new Sounds library without leaving your DAW. A range of samples such as vocals, guitar hooks or drum breaks can be browsed in sync and in key with your project to find the best sample for your track. From here, users can simply drag and drop into their workspace.

A tagging system is also available, allowing you to search for sounds by Instrument, Genre, Tempo and Content Type, and you can play samples back in time with your DAW project so you can immediately hear how they sound with your work before selecting.

The plugin’s Key Lock feature also means that any tonal samples will be automatically repitched to the key you set. Sample favouriting also enables you to catalogue samples for later use. Check out more in the video below:

Loopcloud Sounds runs as a VST, VST3, AU or AAX plugin. You’ll need to drop it into an empty MIDI channel for it to work.

It’s available to those with a Loopcloud subscription and those who don’t already have access to the platform can utilise a 14-day free trial. Users can spend points included in their subscription to buy samples, the same way they would in the desktop app.

Find out more and check out a handy how-to-use guide at Loopcloud.