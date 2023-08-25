Andrew Huang teams up with Baby Audio on new FX plugin, Transit

Producer extraordinaire Andrew Huang has teamed up with Baby Audio to create Transit, a multi-effects plugin that will give your mix “transitions super powers”.

Transit hosts 18 powerful effect-modules, freely loadable across 7 slots. You get classic modulation effects, distortion and degradation options, motion FX, reverb, delay, two filter types – and even a synth oscillator and noise generator for adding risers and sweeps to your transitions. All effect parameters can be linked to a global Macro Control, which you automate to create complex FX transitions with one knob movement.

There’s also a Sequencer Mode allowing users to program and trigger DAW-synced automations at the click of a button. Perfect for live use or for writing perfectly timed automations into your mix session without entering the automation lanes.

In addition, Transit comes preloaded with more than 300 presets created by Huang and sound designers at Baby Audio. Users can also get creative with a flexible randomisation engine that lets you set specific random-ranges and lock modules/ parameters to only randomise certain parts of the plugin.

“We wanted to create a type of plugin that hadn’t been done before – one that would make it easier and more creative to dial-in the transitions and ‘ear candy’ that modern tracks rely on,” a statement from Baby Audio reads. “Transit delivers on this idea, and its semi-modular architecture, along with 300+ high quality presets, makes it as deep or as fast as you need it to be.”

“Initially the concept was about speeding up the workflow when you’re creating transitions in songs, but as the development process went on, we just kept discovering new, really cool possibilities with it,” Huang says, adding that he’d had this plugin idea “kicking around for a while”.

“And then I decided there’s no way I could make it myself. And when I started thinking about who I’d want to collaborate on with it, Baby Audio was at the top of my list just for their sound quality, their aesthetic… So I reached out to them and it was just this amazing moment of serendipity because they got back to me and they were like, ‘hey, we were actually thinking of reaching out to you just because we think you have cool ideas and maybe you’d wanna do a plugin together.’”

The plugin is compatible with all major DAWs for Mac and PC and is fully Mac M1 native.

You can now pick up Transit at an intro price of $59 (U.P $99).

Learn more at babyaud.io