Drooling over this limited-edition black Erica Synths Pērkons HD-01? Too bad – it’s already sold out

Erica Synths launched a black version of its Pērkons HD-01 drum synth just last week, and they completely sold out almost within an instant.

In the extremely limited drop, just 20 units were made available and sold like hot cakes. It’s clear there’s a huge demand for a full production run of this black edition, but only time will tell whether or not the brand will be offering it a full-time position among its lineup of other gear.

The original version of the drum synth landed in 2021, and MusicTech rated it a glowing 9/10 in our review for its generous amount of performative control and excellent build quality.

It seems this limited version packs in all the same features, including four hybrid voices (digital sound engine and analogue multimode filter with overdrive), eight controls per voice, external trigger inputs for each voice, and individual voice outputs.

It also has individual FX sends and returns, a master FX send and return, and modulation LFO with morphing waveforms, with up to eight modulation destinations per voice.

The black version was priced higher than the original (€1800.00 rather than €1700.00), and showcased side panels crafted from hand picked wood, engraved using the Lichtenburg burning method.

“The timelessly black finish of Pērkons HD-01 matches our other instruments and visually complements the dark aesthetic that has become synonymous with Erica Synths modules and desktop instruments all over the world,” the brand states on its website.

“What truly sets these side panels apart is the mesmerising Lichtenburg burning method employed in their creation. This technique, named after the physicist Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, involves applying high-voltage electricity to the wood’s surface, resulting in striking patterns reminiscent of lightning strikes.

“The method has gained notoriety due to numerous incidents of death and severe injuries when people have attempted it at home, with at least 33 people having died between 2017 and 2022. Pērkons HD-01 engraved side panels have been hand-made by Sandis Vāgners in the deep woods of Latvia. To prevent his certain death during the engraving process Erica Synths developed a special emergency power cut circuit.”

You can shop the original Pērkons HD-01 now via Erica Synths.