LG’s new DukeBox speaker has vacuum tube audio and a transparent OLED display

Merging vintage audio with state of art features, the DukeBox is set to be revealed officially at CES 2024.

LG has revealed an intriguing new smart speaker, the DukeBox, set to be on display at Las Vegas’s CES 2024 consumer tech show next week.

As CES 2024 nears, LG has started teasing a range of cool gadgets, such as an AI-powered ‘smart home assistant’ that plays music based on your mood. The DukeBox, however, has the potential to be the most attractive piece of kit to audiophiles.

The DukeBox smart speaker merges vintage vacuum tube audio with a modern transparent OLED panel. Vacuum tube audio, for those that don’t know, refers to using vacuum tubes (electron tubes) in amplifiers or sound systems. These tubes, largely replaced by transistors today, enhance audio signals by controlling the flow of electrons. Vacuum tube audio is renowned for warm, harmonic sound.

The technology blends with front-facing bottom and top 360-degree speakers, creating “an immersive audio experience that surrounds the listener”. The device’s retro jukebox-esque look showcases the visible vacuum pipes, while its OLED display offers adjustable transparency.

The DukeBox, a mix of nostalgia and modernity, functions like a smart speaker but extends beyond music, capable of playing movies or, for example, a cosy fireplace on its transparent OLED display.

This is by far no the only piece of kit being unveiled at CES 2024. The brand recently unveiled the Smart Home AI Assistant, a small AI-powered two-legged robot that, as well as acting as a pet monitor that can interact with smart home appliances, can play you music based on your mood when you come home.

LG hasn’t yet disclosed release dates or prices for its DukeBox smart speaker, but LG says more details will come during CES.

Find out more about the DukeBox via the LG Newsroom and buy tickets for CES 2024 at CES.