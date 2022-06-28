Lewitt wants to bring studio sound to the stage with the MTP W950 modular live mic

Lewitt has ambitions to bring vocal clarity to live sound with its latest microphone, which brings a number of “studio technologies” to the stage. Here’s the lowdown on the MTP W950 modular microphone system.

The MTP W950 has a custom one-inch true condenser capsule that’s designed to cut back on bleed and feedback, with high-levels of rear rejection.

The modular system has swappable handles for wired (XLR) and wireless use. Its threads and electronics are also said to be compatible with a range of popular transmitters ont he market, including Shure systems.

Under the head cup are built-in features engineers can use to tailor response to a source: pad offers 12dB of attenuation for loud sources; a low-cut filter dips sounds below 120Hz to reduce proximity effect, and you can also switch between cardioid and supercardioid polar patterns.

The brand also says that the MTP W950 has a “cupping-safe design” that helps override tonal coloration even when a vocalist grabs the microphone at the basket. Further, the capsule’s dual-layer design is said to be “immune to pop and wind noise.”

Lewitt aims to launch the MTP W950 in Q4 2022, and the brand is currently seeking live engineers to beta test the system – head on over to lewitt-audio.com to learn more.