The Strum by Lese is an intuitive multi-band delay that split signals cleanly and evenly

The new “sound strummer” spectral delay can both mimic a classic delay, while also providing a host of advanced features.

The Strum by Lese is a new spectral delay plug-in that lets users achieve evenly split signals into rhythmic performances with some interesting modulation options to tweak.

Listed as a “sound strummer” the multi-band delay offers a range of time-based sounds that range from a classic delay to the experimental.

Users have the ability to adjust delay time and feedback levels in each division, and a flexible modulation panel lets you get creative with the mix, letting creators switch between “flutter” and “random” modes.

The plug-in can be run in “free” or “sync” modes – the latter, which follows the tempo and time signature of your DAW, could be useful for producers wanting to accomplish specific rhythm ideas.

The control points on the plugin, which are labelled as “factor bands” mean that users can alter delay lines based on frequency, as well as control delay and feedback for oscillating sounds.

Priding itself on its ability to produce more nuanced and avant-garde sounds, the Strum seems to offer some truly inventive options for producers who like to think outside the box. If you’re interested, you can try a demo before you buy.

The Lese Strum plugin is available for macOS and Windows in VST3/AU formats at $25, learn more at lese.io