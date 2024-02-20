Lenco’s new L-3810 direct drive turntable is the perfect blend of traditional and modern features

You’ll get an Audio-Technica 3600 Cartridge for a warm and rich sound, a USB output for vinyl recording, and a built-in switchable Phono preamplifier for all your audiophile needs.

Dutch hi-fi brand Lenco has unveiled the L-3810, a direct drive turntable that offers the nostalgic warmth of vinyl records with the convenience of modern technology.

Designed for audiophiles, DJs, and vinyl lovers alike, Lenco’s new “state-of-the-art” turntable is engineered to elevate your music experience, combining high-quality components with convenient cutting-edge features.

Starting with the classics, the L-3810 sports an Audio-Technica 3600 Cartridge for a warm and rich sound reproduction, while drawing plenty of detail from those vinyl grooves. The deck supports 33⅓ and 45 RPM playback speeds so you can enjoy a wide range of records from LPs, to 7″ and 12″ singles.

Lenco’s latest turntable also promises high-quality components in its design, which includes a start and stop control, pitch control, anti-skating mechanism, mechanical arm-lift, and a removable headshell. It also features a platter that’s made of aluminium, a removable dust cover and felt slip-mat.

Digitising your vinyl collection is a breeze with the L-3810, which boasts a bunch of modern features for digital listening convenience. As with most other USB turntables in the market, users can record their vinyl records to a laptop or computer via the L-3810’s USB port, and listen to them on a PC, Mac, smartphone or digital audio player.

The deck also features a built-in Phono preamp that allows you to choose how you wish to connect it to your audio system. You can hook up the turntable directly to the line input of your amplifier or speakers, or to your existing standalone phono preamp if you have one.

Priced at $499/£279/€329, the Lenco L-3810 direct drive turntable – which comes in grey or white finish – is available from March at Lenco UK and selected retailers.

Learn more at Lenco.