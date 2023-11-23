Korg launches the MPS-10 drum pad, a new rival to the Roland SPD-SX

It has 2,350 assignable instruments overall and more than 3000 samples on board.

Korg has launched a new drum/percussion pad – the MPS-10 – which looks to be a new rival to Roland’s SPD-SX.

The brand has of course already released the quirky WaveDrum, but this new offering seems to put the brand in the ring with other popular drum pad manufacturers such as Roland, Alesis, Nord, and Yamaha.

The new product has the typical setup you’d expect from a percussion pad with a total of 10 pads on board. Six of these are your usual sensitive pads that trigger sounds when hit, plus four small CC pads which allow users to apply filters and carry out drum rolls, tonal transformations in real-time, and more.

It has a preloaded sound source, with a collection of 2,350 assignable instruments overall and more than 3000 samples. There’s also a four-track looper, an external trigger IN jack, footswitch compatibility, and an expression jack.

The MPS-10 additionally hosts a Smooth Sound Transition feature for “uninterrupted creativity,” which maintains flow after a cymbal is struck or a sample is repeated. Check out the demo below for more:

“The MPS-10 is the next step in the constant evolution of drum performance and musical expression. Meticulously crafted to be both rugged and refined, MPS-10 meets the diverse demands of drummers and percussionists everywhere, opening the door to new and creative ways of performing never previously possible,” says Korg.

And this isn’t the only product which sees Korg branching out into different territory lately, as it recently launched its first ever MIDI 2.0 keyboard controller, called Keystage.

Described as the “ultimate MIDI keyboard for producers and performers,” Keystage is available with either 49 or 61 keys. It’s equipped with a semi-weighted keybed that supports both channel and polyphonic Aftertouch, and MPE (MIDI Polyphonic Expression).

The Korg MPS-10 is priced at £949.00. Find out more at Korg.