Say goodbye to messy desks with Gadget VR, Korg’s new virtual reality music production studio

Two years after its first reveal, Gadget VR, the virtual reality version of Korg’s award-winning music production software has finally been released into the wild.

Your virtual music-making journey begins with a compatible Meta Quest headset. Developed with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, the app works by situating your devices and gadgets in a 360-degree configuration, with the user at the centre of the virtual layout.

According to Korg, six instruments are provided in the virtual studio, including the London PCM drum module; the Miami Monophonic synth; the Kiev spatial digital synth; the Chiang Mai phase modulation synth; the Kingston chip synth; and the Warszawa wavetable synth. Korg also notes that all of them have been redesigned to make them more like physical instruments, enhancing usability.

In addition, users who want to perform their completed music on a big screen in front of an audience can make use of the mirroring feature in the VR headset to do so.

The software is now available to download on Steam and Oculus for $30/£25.

