Korg’s Opsix SE builds on the Opsix FM with increased polyphony

A limited-edition Platinum version will also be available, with a small number of units up for grabs.

Korg has officially launched the new Opsix SE, an enhanced version of its Opsix FM model.

The Opsix SE is available to pre-order now and is a larger version of the original model, plus boasts an upgraded engine. The new model hosts 61 keys with aftertouch, and has increased polyphony and voicing with an all-metal body design. Following its upgrades, gear heads have spotted how the new synth now closely resembles the classic Yamaha DX7.

It hosts a capacity of 80 stereo voices of polyphony, and Korg says it “unlocks a new world of sonic capabilities.” The Opsix SE comes preloaded with hundreds of sounds enhanced for aftertouch control, and is fully compatible with the sounds and samples from both the original Opsix and the Opsix Native software.

Further features include:

Operator Mixer with six faders and knobs – each part lights up to indicate whether it’s controlling a carrier (red) or a modulator (blue)

Six operator modes and 40 preset algorithms, users can also create their own

Three EGs, three LFOs and 12 virtual patches which can be managed in the modulation matrix

Six data entry knobs and an OLED display

Effects divided into three blocks of 30

Expression features

Motion sequencer to enable users to record changes of up to six parameters

Take a closer look below:

The SE is available in a sleek all-black finish, but there is a limited-edition Platinum version coming, too. Both models ship with a bespoke hard case which hosts room for cables and a sustain pedal too. The Opsix SE has an ERP of £1,899, while the Opsix SE Platinum is predicted to be around £2,099.

Preorders for the standard SE are being taken on Reverb, and you can find out more at Korg.