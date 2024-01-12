Korg’s new Gadget 3 adds VST3 and AUv3 support, and more new gadgets

The new version also features a Gadget Browser that enables sound search, a revamped Play Page, and Genre Select which allows you to create songs from your favourite patterns.

Korg has announced Gadget 3, the latest generation of its award-winning all-in-one music production software and plug-in suite.

Central to Gadget is the collection of individual music-making devices or ‘gadgets’ that span everything from synthesizers and drum machines to audio and MIDI effects.

Now in its third iteration, Gadget 3 is “more powerful than ever”, says Korg, with a slew of new features and an improved user interface which makes the Gadget Browser, IFX page, and Play page even more intuitive.

For one, there’s now VST3 and AUv3 support (yes, finally!), allowing gadget instruments to be used with Garageband, Logic Pro, and other apps.

Two new gadgets have also been added (we now have over 40): the first is Santa Ana, a rhythm guitar software instrument, followed by Sydney, a looper sampler machine for importing long samples and manipulating loops.

Additional features include a Gadget Browser that enables sound search, a revamped Play Page with an easier-to-use scale menu, and Genre Select which helps you get started on making a track. Simply select your favourite genre and sound from a selection of presets, and then start songwriting by freely combining patterns

Gadget 3 also comes with five new effects, including an 8-Band EQ, Transient Shaper, Stereo Imager, Auto Pumper, and Pitch Shifter to expand the possibilities of your music production.

KORG Gadget 3 is available for iOS, Mac, Nintendo Switch, VR devices and as a plug-in version that can be used with your favourite DAW on Mac/PC. For now, the iOS app is priced at $19.99, the macOS version costs $249, while the plugins-only package is $149.

Learn more at Korg.