This is the world’s first electronic tabla

Keda Music have successfully captured the spirit of Indian drumming in electronic form to celebrate the magic of Indian musical history.

British producer Kuljit Bhamra and his Keda Music team have worked together in an attempt to bring Indian drumming to the masses, introducing the Tabla Touch, the world’s first electronic tabla. Recorded by Bhamra himself, the instrument is fitted with four different sets of tabla sounds to explore an authentic range of tabla tones.

A plethora of traditional Indian instruments is also included on the Tabla Touch. Dholak, Gautam, Jhanj, Hang, Khol, Manjira, Mridangam, Pakhawaj, Tabla Tarang and Temple bell sounds are also built-in for users to experiment with.

Thanks to its electronic nature, the Tabla Touch allows for instant tuning, meaning users can transition between different keys fluidly. ‘Sound’ and ‘Setting’ options can be accessed through a selection screen, with knobs allowing users to then tweak and adjust the settings.

Three different versions of the Tabla Touch are available. Studio comes as the standard option, featuring the Tabla recordings as well as the Dholak and Mridangam.

A Solo version is also available for acoustic performances, and it allows the most portable Tabla playing experience. The built-in speaker eliminates the need for external amplification, and this light design allows it to be played in the traditional seated position.

Pro comes as the premium option, allowing the full range of 18 sounds, including the Dholak, Mridangam, Pakhawaj, Shree Kol and metal percussion in the form of Jhanj and Manjira sounds.

Keda Music’s work aims to shine a spotlight on India’s rich musical history. In their five years in action, the company have developed a universal Indian drum notation system.

During the Tabla Touch’s Mumbai launch show, Bhamra explained how the product isn’t an attempt to erase the need for raw tablas. “The electronic tabla is a way of celebrating the traditional tabla; it’s not a replacement, it is an option,” he explanis. “But, it is a beautiful option if you’re carrying 38kgs of tabla and you’re changing the ‘sur’ on every song.”

The Tabla Touch Pro is currently priced at £1,458. The more budget-friendly Studio and Solo versions are both available for £500.