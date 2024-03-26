Aodyo Instruments’ Loom MPE MIDI controller is “built for immediate playability and expressiveness”

A new way to play with expression, right at your fingertips…

A Kickstarter has been launched to fund a new MIDI controller that lets users turn touch into music – the Aodyo Instruments Loom.

This “multidimensional” MPE MIDI controller builds on the expertise developed by the brand through its creation of the Sylphyo, an electronic wind instrument, and its Anyma synthesiser. Although it might look simple in design, it offers a range of ways to experiment with sounds, all via your fingers.

Loom offers a collection of playing modes to experiment with dynamics. There’s a keyboard, a ribbon for smooth slides, a strum mode and a drum kit setup. Each mode is customisable, and according to Aodyo Instruments, more playing modes are set to be added via software updates in the future.

When you’ve selected your mode of choice, you can then make music via its multitouch surface. This allows independent control of pitch (X), timbre (Y), and dynamics (Z) for each finger. There are unique sensors surrounding the surface that complement the sounds it produces, including thumb-activated tactile sliders and bars on the front and back edge, as well as a pressure-sensitive action zone on the left.

Though Loom is optimised for MPE (MIDI Polyphonic Expression), it’s also fully compatible with non-MPE MIDI instruments via easy connection with USB-C or a MIDI TRS cable with a wide range of hardware and software. It’s available in two- or three-octave configurations.

Hear it in action below:

Those interested in backing the campaign can secure a Loom at a reduced price. Its original fundraising goal has been met, but you can still contribute until 11 April. Deliveries are expected in Summer 2024, and it’s estimated to retail at €400 for the two-octave version and €570 for the three-octave version.

There’s an in-depth look at the features of Loom over on the Aodyo Instruments website.

You can also offer your support over at Kickstarter.