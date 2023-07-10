Former Apple Design Chief Sir Jony Ive unveils $60k Linn turntable

The project, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the classic LP12 turntable, has been “life-affirming”, says Ive

LoveFrom, a design firm founded by Apple’s former design head, Sir Jony Ive, has partnered with speaker and turntable manufacturer Linn to launch a $60,000 turntable.

The Linn Sondek LP12-50 is a 50th-anniversary special edition of the classic Sondek LP12, originally launched in 1972.

There are only 250 available, hence the hefty price tag. The cost is also justified – arguably – by the undeniably recognisable design language applied to the $60k hi-fi turntable by Ive.

Key visual and tactile design additions include the new, precision-machined power/speed control button and hinges. There’s also a new Space Grey aluminium base and an aluminium plaque displaying the individual model number and the name of the builder. The turntable comes in either a natural wood finish or in a painted white colour.

Linn has made its own sonic upgrades to the classic turntable, with the LP12-50 sporting “the best vinyl playback performance Linn has ever achieved”.

This improvement is made possible thanks to Linn’s new Bedrok plinth technology. The plinth is formed of orthogonal layers of beech wood put under immense pressure to create an entirely new, ultra-dense material, which provides isolating housing for the turntable’s mechanism.

Linn’s CEO, Gilad Tiefenbrun, has made a statement regarding the collaboration with Sir Ive, who was chief design officer (CDO) of Apple from 1997 until 2019: “Last year, I was approached by Sir Jony Ive. He shared his own enduring admiration for Linn – our designs, our ethos and our relentless pursuit of musical perfection. I was pleased to be able to reciprocate his admiration, and to discuss our shared values of beauty in design, peerless performance, user experience, and attention to detail.

“Our upcoming 50th anniversary year presented the perfect opportunity to create something extraordinary, together – and where better to start than with the product that started it all, Sondek LP12?”

Sir Ive refers to the project as “life-affirming”: “This project has been so life-affirming and so joyful to work on… LoveFrom has worked together with brilliant, kind people at Linn who share our obsessiveness to make something wonderful and without compromise. And at the same time, we have been able to play a small part in celebrating fifty years of an icon.”

The limited-edition Linn Sondek LP12-50 is available from $60,000. Find out more information at linn.co.uk.