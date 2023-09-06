Ozone 11, Nectar 4 and Guitar Rig 7 Pro are unleashed in Native Instruments’ Music Production Suite 6

iZotope Ozone 11, Nectar 4 and Native Instruments Guitar Rig 7 Pro are all part of the new Music Production Suite 6 software bundle, along with 30 more plugins from NI, iZotope and Brainworx.

With iZotope and Brainworx now operating under the Native Instruments company, the new Music Production Suite is packed with a diverse range of plugins from the three brands.

Most notable, though, are the upgraded versions of three major products: Ozone 11, Nectar 4 and Guitar Rig 7 Pro. Here’s what’s new.

iZotope Ozone 11

Ozone 11 Advanced is an upgrade of one of the industry’s most revered mastering toolkits – Ozone 10 was given the MusicTech Innovation Award. This version brings a new Clarity Module, which “maximises the spectral power of your tracks,” says iZotope. In short, it adds, it makes your tracks louder, and more polished and pro-sounding with minimal effort.

A new Stem Focus tool uses AI to hone in on isolated stems in a mix and lets you apply any Ozone module. This helps you control the balance of a mixed file – “mix revisions are a thing of the past,” the brand claims.

Ozone’s Transient/Sustain mode let you separately alter the transient (kick drum, for example) and sustain elements (string sections, pads, horns and so on) of a signal.

Elsewhere, Upward Compress processing comes to the maximiser as one slider, and Assistive Vocal Balance helps you perfect vocals in your mix.

iZotope Nectar 4

iZotope’s all-in-one vocal mixing software is upgraded to version 4, and “makes it easier than ever to achieve professional-quality vocals,” says the brand.

Its new features include an Auto-Level module, an intelligent alternative to compressors; an improved Voices module for creating intricate vocal layers with presets and easy settings; an AI-powered Backer module to bring in virtual background singers; and a Vocal Assistant that helps you dial in the perfect preset and effects for your vocals.

Dig into more of Nectar 4’s offerings below.

Native Instruments Guitar Rig 7 Pro

Guitar Rig 7 Pro is a coveted effects emulation software. It gives you the tones and textures of sought-after guitar and bass amps, pedals, and studio effects to run your instruments through.

This new iteration brings in a bundle of fresh new amps and pedals “powered by machine learning,” according to NI. 100 new rack presets are also included, and new processing modules that are designed to inspire your jam sessions and spark new ideas when producing.

What other plugins are in Music Production Suite 6?

There are over 30 more plugins in Music Production Suite 6. The most notable ones include:

Neutron 4; a mixing suite

RX 10 Standard; audio repair software

Neoverb; a smart reverb plugin

Tonal Balance Control 2; A meter for balancing a mix

Insight 2; software for mixing, mastering, and post production

VocalSynth 2; An effects tool for vocals

Audiolens; Track referencing from music streaming platforms

Symphony 3D and Stratus 3D; immersive reverbs

Brainworx Creative Mixing Set: Bx_delay 2500, Bx_boom!, Bx_subsynth, Bx _cleansweep pro, Bx_refinement, Bx_saturator V2

Native Instruments effects: Raum, Crushpack, Modpack, Supercharger GT, Replika XT, Solid Mix Series, Transient Master, Driver

Price of the Music Production Suite 6

New customers can take advantage of an introductory offer of Music Production Suite 6 and its individual products until 11 October 2023.

The Music Production Suite 6 bundle’s introductory offer is $449, moving up to $599 after 11 October.

Ozone 11 starts at £39, Nectar 4 starts at $49, and Guitar Rig Pro 7 starts at $199.

You can buy the bundle now at iZotope.com and native-instruments.com