Imperative Audio launches sleek black edition of its Portable Vocal Booth

British manufacturing brand Imperative Audio has launched a black edition of its Portable Vocal Booth.

The booth provides a “professional” acoustic environment for vocalists and musicians, podcasters, and voiceover artists.

The booth launched back in 2021, originally in white, and scored an 8/10 from us at MusicTech. We noted that it was easy to assemble, and had an impressive amount of separation for a semi-open space, and had plenty of flexibility for mic stand setups. We did however find that despite its portability branding, the booth did weigh over 30kg.

Despite that the PVB now has a sleek, black makeover, it appears all specifications have remained the same.

It features three high-performing layers of acoustic treatment and a specially designed roof. It has a 0.07-second reflection time (RT60, ISO 3382-2 Measurements) and an average 28.4 dBA reduction (One-Third-Octave Spectrum LZeq, IEC61260) – which Imperative Audio says is not only “unheard of” for an open booth solution, but is “fantastic by any vocal booth standards.”

The acoustically treated roof attaches to the booth and features a 30cm channel, allowing users to lower an overhead microphone into the booth with ease.

The sleek black edition of the Portable Vocal Booth comes supplied with a music stand and adjustable LED light, and also arrives packed in a protective carry bag. View full specifications and find out more at Imperative Audio.