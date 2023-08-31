Focusrite’s Scarlett 4th Generation range enhances the world’s most popular audio interface

The new Scarlett Solo, 2i2 and 4i4 units include a huge 120dB dynamic range and remote-controlled preamps with 69dB of gain

Focusrite has launched the fourth generation of its coveted Scarlett audio interface range. The series includes three new products – the Scarlett Solo, 2i2, and 4i4, along with two new Studio bundles.

To date, Focusrite has sold over six million Scarletts across the series – here’s what the brand has learned and implemented into its fourth generation.

Each Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen audio interface range offers 120dB dynamic range, which makes use of the converters from Focurite’s pro-grade RedNet series. Featuring new remote-controlled preamps with 69dB of gain, the interfaces ensure optimal sound quality from any microphone, the brand says.

The Air mode has been re-engineered, incorporating Presence and a fresh Harmonic Drive. Auto Gain function automatically adjusts recording levels, while Clip Safe prevents clipping by adjusting gain automatically. A new custom-designed headphone amp delivers apparently superior playback quality.

Perhaps most obvious is the Dynamic Gain Halos, which have been redesigned with output metering, updating the iconic Scarlett Gain Halos. The front panel of each Scarlett has also been tweaked in an effort to streamline your setup process.

The new Scarlett Solo is ideal for singer-songwriters, with a compact design, mic preamp, Hi-Z input and a custom headphone amp.

The 2i2 has two remote-controlled mic preamps, with two Hi-Z inputs, a Clip Safe function, Auto Gain, and Air mode. The 4i4 also has two mic preamps but adds switchable line/Hi-Z inputs, fixed line inputs, four balanced outputs, and MIDI I/O.

In addition to these new interfaces, Focusrite is offering two Studio bundles. The Scarlett Solo Studio and Scarlett 2i2 Studio packs include either a Solo or 2i2 interface, along with a CM25 MkIII studio condenser mic, and SH-450 closed-back headphones, providing all the essentials for immediate studio-quality recording.

In our review of the 4i4, we said: “Practically everything about the new 4th Gen Scarlett 4i4 is an improvement over its highly popular predecessor, but there is one thing that may dent that popularity: price.

“Nevertheless,the new Scarlett 4i4 delivers a top-notch sound, has sufficient I/O for many different projects, is easy to use and looks smarter than ever – it’s hard to think of an interface better-suited to a small studio or portable setup.”

Prices for the new range of audio interfaces are as follows: Solo – $139.99, 2i2 – $199.99, 4i4 – $279.99, Solo Studio – $249.99, 2i2 Studio – $299.99.

Find out more at focusrite.com.