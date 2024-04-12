Image-Line acquires sample pack creator MSXII Sound Design

Image-Line, the Belgian software company behind DAW program FL Studio, has acquired MSXII Sound Design, a manufacturer of sample packs and sonic tools. MSXII’s 200GB-plus sample library will henceforth be available to FL Studio users through FL Cloud.

MSXII Sound Design is widely used among hip hop, trap, R&B, and soul producers, with their samples contributing to numerous hit tracks over the years, including five Grammy nominations, two Billboard #1s, five platinum plaque tracks, five gold plaques, and placements in Super Bowl advertisements.

FL Cloud, which was added to FL Studio in 2023, meanwhile, delivers AI-powered mastering, music distribution via DistroKid, and a vast, integrated library of royalty-free loops and hits, right in the FL Studio browser.

“MSXII Sound Design is the secret sauce for many producers and stands for impeccable quality and variety” Image-Line CEO Constantin Koehncke said in a statement. “We’re very excited to partner with Mike and his team to now offer the MSX catalogue to FL Studio producers via FL Cloud, and will use our combined forces to create more great sample packs and new tools to help our users create their best music.”

All MSX material is recorded with state-of-the-art equipment such as SSL EQ’s and preamps and Neve channel strips for instrument tracking. Space Echo delays & creative pedals such as the Chass Bliss Mood & Generation Loss are used for sound texture. Vintage samplers also involved, including the MPC 3000, ASR-10, and SP-1200 for drum character, and much more.

MSXII Founder Michael Simpson said: “At MSXII, we are proud to support the underdog producers who are chasing dreams of making great music while also juggling work and the responsibilities of life.”

“By teaming up with Image-Line and FL Studio, we hope to reach more of these creators and empower them with high-quality sounds for their projects.”

The news follows an announcement last month that FL Studio is collaborating with Native Instruments on a collection of instrument bundles.

