FL Studio partners with Native Instruments on new plugins

Enjoy 85% off the two bundles from now till 19 March.

FL Studio has teamed up with Native Instruments to bring two new sets of instruments and effects to its DAW.

Both collections serve up a range of iconic synths, creative effects, and advanced mix and mastering processors. Users can expect classics like Guitar Rig 7 Pro, Ozone 11 Standard, Bite, Dirt, and a range of performance-based Play Series instruments. Each bundle also features Massive X, the successor to NI’s ground-breaking Massive software synth plugin. Check out our review of the Massive X to learn more.

In the meantime, here is a rundown of each bundle:

KOMPLETE Collection for FL Studio

The KOMPLETE Collection for FL Studio offers 12 inspirational instruments, modern classic synths and effects, mix and vocal polishing tools, and mastering. The package includes Massive X, Empire Breaks, Feel It, Utopia, Lo-Fi Glow, Bite, Dirt, Freak, Ozone 11 Elements, Nectar 4 Elements, Neutron Elements, and Guitar Rig 7 LE.

KOMPLETE Signature Series for FL Studio

From legendary synths and track-ready riffs to industry-leading mix, vocal, and mastering tools, the KOMPLETE Signature Series for FL Studio delivers 15 essential instruments and effects for all your studio needs. The package includes Massive X, Ozone 11 Standard, Guitar Rig 7 Pro, Vocalsynth 2, Nectar 4 Elements, Neutron Elements, Empire Breaks, Feel It, Utopia, Lo-Fi Glow, Cloud Supply, Duets, Bite, Dirt, and Freak.

The best part? There’s currently a massive 85% discount on both bundles, which puts the KOMPLETE Collection at $99 (U.P $678) and the KOMPLETE Signature Series at $199 (U.P. $1,339).

While these bundles and prices are only available through 19 March 2024, the licences for the individual products never expire.

Check out a video of FL Studio Power User Larry Ohh using the new plugins below.

For more information, visit Image-Line.