Excite Audio’s Bloom Bass Impulse is a plugin designed to make “groundbreaking bass”

Excite Audio has released Bloom Bass Impulse, a minimal-looking plugin that merges a range of modern synth bass loops, samples, and one-shots into a virtual instrument for “groundbreaking bass.”

The Bloom Bass Impulse helps you increase low-frequency content in your tracks, with a particular focus on bass-heavy genres. With it, you can blend between bass styles – from drum and bass to tech to dubstep — and shape unique bass layers with expressive modulation. It’s designed to let you swiftly put together sequences with a varied library of bass sounds and explore the royalty-free loops and one-shots that are ready for use.

There are four macro controls (Sub-EQ, Noise, Crush, and Width) for instant tonal adjustments, and the Edit page lets you customise almost everything you’d need to, with control over sample manipulation, sequence creation, modulation, and effects over 250 presets.

According to Excite Audio, to get started you can choose a key, pick a preset or sample bank, and start one of the 14 bpm-synced bass loops across two octaves. The white keys place bass samples and loops, while the black keys alter features like playback speed and pitch.

There are eight banks of sounds, each one focused on a different type of bass. You can trigger a sample with MIDI to add bass, or use the Phrase Player to integrate the sample into a more complex bassline. Bloom Bass Impulse has three bespoke effects modules, too. There’s Saturation, an Envelope Filler, and Reverb.

Bloom Bass Impulse Intro currently costs £39, down from the regular price of £59. It’s also included in the expanded Bloom Bundle and Excite Audio Bundle, while the Bloom Bass Impulse Lite edition is £19, down from the regular price of £29. Or, you can choose the rent-to-own option for £3.29 per month.

Find out more about Bloom Bass Impulse.