IK Multimedia’s new UNO Synth PRO X promises the “sweet spot” between a versatile sound engine and portability

The synth boasts 256 presets and a 64-step sequencer, and weighs less than a kilo.

IK Multimedia has unveiled the newest synthesizer to the UNO line, the UNO Synth Pro X, in the hopes to bring “new dimensions of sound design, control and portability”.

According to the manufacturer, the paraphonic dual filter analogue synthesizer represents “the sweet spot” between a versatile sound engine with 256 presets, and a 64-step sequencer, and portability; the unit weighs less than a kilo.

The synth also boasts easy to use controls – with over 30 hands-on controls plus a 16-slot modulation matrix – and has the option to be powered by USB-C as well as the standard power supply unit.

In addition to this, the synth offers ten effects, including a new shimmer reverb and modulators, in three slots: modulation, delay and reverb.

External signals can also be routed through the filters and the effects in addition to UNO’s original thru-put for daisy-chaining multiple units together without using a mixer.

New features also include the new Bassline mode, in addition to legato, mono and paraphonic modes. This modifies the behaviour and interaction between core parts of the synth like the filter and envelopes.

Regarding connectivity, there is a USB-C and 5-pin DIN MIDI In and Out, as well as assignable CV/Gate connections for Eurorack and other modular systems.

The UNO Synth PRO X is available now from retailers for $499.00.

For more information, you can head to IK Multimedia.