Record label launches funding page to help give 74 year old techno lover a trip to Ibiza

Record label Hedkandi has launched a funding page to help give a 74-year-old techno lover and ex-DJ a trip to Ibiza.

The English techno label has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of Robert Johnson’s trip to the Spanish island.

The 74-year-old, who is from the Wirral, England, was first employed as a DJ at Liverpool’s Cabin Club, before being introduced to rave music at aged 40.

He then made his first trip to Ibiza in 2007 when he was 58, and loved it so much he would return every year for 11 years, only stopping in recent years due to financial reasons.

“For us, he’s proof you’re never too old to have fun so why can’t we help him to do something he enjoys doing,” Hedkandi founder Mark Doyle told The Echo. “We’re just going to give him a great time.”

“I’m so grateful to all these lovely people, I know lots of them,” explained Johnson. “When they announced they were going to do this night in Hedkandi, which I’ve been to lots over the years when I was working and could afford to go, I thought, ‘I have to go.’ And then Mark sends me an email and says ‘what are you doing in August’ and he said ‘I’m going to take you there’. I was so happy.”

“I learned that Robert went to Ibiza regularly and had a club schedule that would terrify a 21-year-old,” wrote Doyle on the funding page. “Quite simply Robert is a legend and most importantly an example to all of us. And beyond all of that, he’s part of our family.”

You can visit Hedkandi’s pledge over at GoFundMe.