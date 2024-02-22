IK Multimedia’s ARC Studio Hardware room correction system upgrades your studio monitoring game

IK Multimedia has unveiled ARC Studio, an out-of-the-box hardware acoustic room correction system designed to elevate the performance of traditional studio monitors instantly.

Comprising a standalone hardware processor, the new ARC 4 software (also available separately) for analysis and correction of the listening environment, along with a precision MEMS measurement microphone, ARC Studio offers a significant boost in performance and accuracy to any studio monitor, regardless of its make or model.

As most of us are aware, the impact of room acoustics on music perception can be crucial. Factors like size, shape, materials, and furniture often skew the stereo image of studio monitors and warp our perception of frequency ranges. ARC 4’s all-new algorithm swiftly identifies and corrects these issues, resulting in improved mixing accuracy with more controlled low-end, tighter transients, and precise stereo imaging.

Installation is a breeze, says IK, with ARC 4 software guiding users through a quick measurement process of acoustical responses within their listening position. The correction profile is then loaded onto the ARC Studio processor, where it sits between the interface and monitors ready to be applied to all incoming signals.

The system also caters to various studio environments, including pro studios with both DAW-based and console-based setups. It offers transparent correction and custom-tuning for any monitoring setups from nearfields to mains.

For DAW-based studios, ARC Studio eliminates the need to insert the ARC 4 plugin on the master bus of a project and preserves zero-latency monitoring setups. This means you can enjoy acoustically corrected monitoring on your preferred streaming service without messing around with system drivers. Using ARC 4, profiles can be created and stored for every configuration, listening position or even monitor pair and recalled when needed.

There’s even a monitor emulation function (over 20 profiles are included), which lets you simulate iconic studio monitors, hi-fi speakers, mobile devices and other systems with “breathtakingly true-to-life results”.

Handily, ARC 4 now comes with 9 factory-tailored target curves suitable for a variety of situations. While ARC corrects the entire frequency spectrum, users can define the upper and lower limits of the correction ranges.

In terms of hardware, the ARC Studio features a 120 dB(A) analogue input to analogue output dynamic range, 0.5 Hz to 40 kHz frequency response, and ultra-stable clocking for vanishing low jitter.

ARC Studio, which includes the processor unit, ARC 4 software, and measurement mic, will cost you $299.99, while the ARC 4 Software is priced at $149.99

Learn more at IK Multimedia.