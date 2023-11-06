New music marketplace Artcore lets artists and independent labels sell their music directly to fans and DJs

The platform has been designed with DJs and electronic music artists in mind, but musicians of any genre can join.

Music marketplace Artcore, a new alternative to Bandcamp, has officially been launched. The platform has been designed with DJs and electronic music artists in mind, and lets users sell music directly to fans and DJs.

Creators and labels can upload music directly to the platform and set their own prices, create special discount codes, and split royalties with artists or collaborators through the platform.

READ MORE: Bandcamp union accuses Songtradr and Epic Games of unfair labour practices

Artcore’s creator, Tom Burnell, combined his background as a DJ and producer along with his 25 years of software development experience to build Artcore. His mission is “to better serve the needs of artists, fans and DJs where creators are empowered to showcase, sell and earn more fairly from their music than through other platforms and streaming services,” according to a press release.

The standard commission rate on digital sales via Artcore is 20 percent, but this can be reduced via site promotions and customer referrals. Due to this, artists can retain between 70-93 percent of their sales after Artcore’s commission and any PayPal fees.

It hosts a preview player which includes pitch control, key commands and the ability to queue multiple tracks. It also has a ‘Selected For You’ feature which compiles a list of tracks matching user-specified genre filters, and metadata including BPM and key musical information is displayed alongside tracks.

Purchased tracks can be streamed at 190kpbs or downloaded as 320kpbs MP3 and WAV files. Downloads can be batched as a zip file, and remain re-downloadable from a user’s online library. Artist and label pages are customisable with a bio, social media links and you can embed your latest music video.

There is a reduced commission rate of seven percent for those joining the platform and uploading at least one release before the 20 December 2023, which runs until the end of March 2024 as a celebration of its launch. Artcore says it can offer support for labels with large back catalogues to get their music online.

Find out more over at Artcore.