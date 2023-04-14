NAMM 2023: Hammond launches compact XK-4 organ with character of B3

NAMM 2023: Hammond has launched the XK-4 organ which packs all the character of its classic B3 organ into a modern, affordable and compact instrument.

At NAMM, where an array of new gear and instruments are being launched from industry-leading brands, Hammond is showcasing the instrument which encapsulates all the vintage quirks of the classic organ. Hammond’s B3 drawbar organ was manufactured in 1935, and became popular during the ‘50s, making its way into gospel, blues, soul, and even rock ‘n’ roll music over time.

The XK-4 has been crafted to give users the sound and feel of a B3 in a compact and affordable package, yet with no official price revealed at this moment in time, it’s not certain just how affordable we’re talking.

It includes 91 virtual tonewheels, drawbars, touch-response percussion, chorus-vibrato and a newly-designed digital Leslie speaker emulation built-in. This is said to “adopt a new algorithm, modelling the airflow of rotors” which Hammond says will enhance tone and three-dimensional effect.

The XK-4 will also model some of a vintage Hammond’s imperfections, keeping that old and much-loved character locked into its modernised aesthetic. These have been captured in the new Modelled Tone-Wheel 2 Engine.

A new tube modelling system is also integrated into the instrument, which allows users to adjust the overdrive control and add the desired amount of warmth or drive. As well as the B3, you also get Farfisa, Vox and Ace organ emulations.

Check out the videos below for more details on what to expect from the XK-4, and to hear it in play:

If you’re at the NAMM show in Anaheim, California right now, you can visit Hammond at booth 9110. You can also check out more details at HammondOrganCo.com.