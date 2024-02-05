Hammond B-3 organ creators launch ultra-portable M-Solo

The M-Solo aims to capture the full-bodied sound of a Hammond B-3 organ while weighing less than a Fender Strat.

Over the years, Hammond has made every effort to translate the full power of the B-3 organ into smaller, more convenient keyboards. Many artists have tickled the keys of a more compact M or L Hammond model, from Pink Floyd’s Richard Wright to Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones.

And now, Hammond has compressed the magic of the Hammond B-3 into its lightest, most portable keyboard yet. Despite weighing just under 8 pounds, the M-Solo aims to perfectly capture the sound of Hammond’s iconic organ.

The virtual ‘multi-touch’ keybed of the M-Solo is designed to capture the raw, physical feel of playing a classic B-3 organ. There’s also a high-definition digital Leslie speaker involved, allowing users to play with fully fleshed out, dynamic organ tones.

The 49-key M-Solo also has all the essential Hammond features, such as traditional drawbars, vibrato-chorus and touch-response percussion. There’s also transpose and octave shift controls, along with 2 user-programmable preset tabs for user convenience.

Alongside the B-3 tone-wheel organ sound, the M-Solo also has another three period-accurate models of the most popular transistor “Combo Organs” aboard – the Vx, Farf and Ace. Hammond have also included a ’70s String ensemble, as well as an analog-polysynth with twin oscillators.

With its compact size, Hammond is calling this the perfect ‘Hotel Room’ keyboard – it even comes with a gig bag which can be used as a backpack, further proving just how portable this keyboard can be.

In terms of availability, the M-Solo is available in classy Matte Black, as well as a rich Matte Burgundy.

For more info, head to Hammond.