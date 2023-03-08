Constructs Of Time launches modular-powered Kontakt synth, Gradient

There are over 190 presets included, described as “production ready”

New music tech company Constructs Of Time has released its first product, Gradient – a polyphonic, modular-powered, Kontakt Player-based synth.

By multi-sampling a selection of Eurorack rigs and a modified ARP Avatar, Gradient was brought to life to authentically capture the sound of modular analogue systems.

Constructs Of Time says on its website, “In the sampling process we made sure to capture all subtle variations and imperfections of the analogue oscillators. Deeply multi-sampled, carefully looped and tuned. Eighty-three different oscillator waves and 21 noise sources are included.”

There are over 190 presets on hand too offering everything from cinematic soundscapes to deep bass-drenched sounds, and sharp punchy stabs, which are organised into three banks.

Further key features include two oscillators and a noise generator, a mixer with oscillator panning that allows for detailed sound shaping; three panning modes (alternate, key tracking, random) offer even more flexibility. Gradient also features both a lowpass filter with 12 dB/oct and 24 dB/oct options, as well as a highpass filter and EQ. The four built-in shapers (overdrive, grit, crush, and tape) allow for even further sonic exploration. The two envelopes with multiple destinations provide precise control over amplitude and other parameters, while two syncable LFOs with multiple destinations offer rhythmic modulation possibilities.

Gradient is also NKS-compatible, and is available now for €75 (excl. VAT). Go to ConstructsOfTime.com to purchase or find out more information.