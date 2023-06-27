Swedish House Mafia’s new Glyph Composer app for Nothing’s phone (2) lets you create custom lightshow ringtones

phone (2) is a futuristic new smartphone set to launch on 11 July, with a distinctive Glyph light feature on the back

Swedish House Mafia have unveiled Glyph Composer, a ringtone creation app developed exclusively for Nothing’s phone (2) smartphone that lights up the back of the phone in unique ways.

A phone… by… nothing? Let us explain.

A new smartphone, Phone (2), is set to release on 11 July, and, as with its predecessor, phone (1), it has lights installed on the back to indicate charging status, incoming phone calls and more. The new Glyph Composer app lets you create a Glyph Ringtone using pads, with each pad corresponding to these lights, so you can essentially create your own audio-visual light show.

Each ringtone is 8-10 seconds in length and each Glyph Sound Pack is made up of five sounds. Simply let the app loop and tap in your melody, and record when you feel ready. The ringtone will also be available as a multitrack audio file.

The announcement of this feature arrives with a Glyph Sound Pack created by Grammy-nominated EDM trio, Swedish House Mafia, who have been key investors in the tech company since it started in 2020.

“We’re honoured to be working with house music trailblazers Swedish House Mafia to unveil both Glyph Composer and our first Glyph Sound Pack. Axwell, Steve and Sebastian have been early champions of Nothing, so it felt like a natural fit to innovate with them on a product that creators worldwide can engage with. We can’t wait to see what the Nothing community produces using this platform,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing, in the statement.

“We’re excited to have collaborated with the Nothing team in London to launch a smartphone innovation that brings the worlds of music and tech ever closer. All three of us have been fans of Carl Pei and Nothing’s vision since the beginning, and we are proud to be the first creatives to unleash a Glyph Composer sound pack into the wild. We can’t wait to see and hear what our fans and Nothing users remix.” say Swedish House Mafia members Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso.

Phone (2) is set to release in India on 11 July. It will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, with an 18-bit Image Signal Processor that can capture over 4,000 times more camera data than the previous model.

Find out more information about the Glyph Composer app and phone (2) via nothing.tech.