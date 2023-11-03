FabFilter’s new Pro-R 2 reverb boasts Dolby Atmos 9.1.6 support and IR import capability

Dutch brand FabFilter has announced the Pro-R 2, a new and improved version of its acclaimed reverb plug-in Pro-R. The latest iteration introduces a host of modern features, including multichannel compatibility, two brand-new reverb algorithms, IR import and replication, ducking and gating functions, analogue-style saturation, and more.

First of many exciting developments is the addition of Dolby Atmos 9.1.6 support. “Pro-R 2 configures itself for multichannel formats automatically whenever it is added to a surround channel, and individual Decay Rate and Post EQ bands can be applied to any combination of channels using the new Speakers panel,” says the brand.

There’s also a new Surround Settings panel that allows you to balance the relative levels of every reverb parameter.

The Pro-R 2 expands on the clean, natural sound of Pro-R with two new reverb algorithms that bring a variety of retro flavours to mixes. ‘Vintage’ is inspired by classic digital reverb units of the ’80s and ’90s, and is the go-to for long, bright hyper-real spatial ambiences, while ‘Plate’ replicates the sound and character of vintage plate reverb.

Fanfilter has also included a Ducking control for users to separate their dry and wet signals. With the Pro-R 2, you can dial in density and saturation with the Thickness knob; get your Phil Collins on with the tempo-syncable Auto Gate; and capture and hold the tail indefinitely with a click of the Freeze button.

Other useful features include the ability to import impulse responses (IR) and have them automatically recreated as algorithmic setups, as well as a new preset browser with tags, favourites, search and filter functions, and a new library.

FabFilter Pro-R 2 is now available at $169/ £144, supporting both Windows and macOS in VST and VST 3, Audio Units, AAX, and AudioSuite plug-in formats.

