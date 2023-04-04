EZkeys 2 will generate piano phrases to suit any audio you import

Toontrack has unveiled the latest version of its virtual piano software, EZkeys 2, which features a new range of “groundbreaking” features and 800 new MIDI patterns.

EZkeys, first launched in 2012, is made to help musicians add a touch of piano to their project easily and quickly rather than having to sit down at the keys and conjure up a suitable piano riff.

It’s a virtual instrument with the sounds of grand, upright, electric pianos and more available. The Fazioli F212, a medium-sized grand, is the core library instrument and was recorded in Riksmixningsverket in Stockholm, Sweden, with users able to adjust their own mix from a total of five microphone positions.

It offers MIDI chord progressions and phrases that can be dragged and dropped into a project, songwriting tools such as a chord wheel and a customisable song track and integrated effects, such as reverb, compression, and EQ. EZkeys works both as a standalone or a plugin within your DAW.

The software’s sequel, set to be released in May, has been re-designed “from the ground up”, the brand says. With EZkeys 2, Toontrack invites you to “meet your new piano player”. “It’s more than a piece of software,” it says. “It’s a songwriting tool and arranger and a creative hub for inspiration and new musical ideas”.

One new feature is Bandmate. This technology generates piano parts based on any audio or MIDI material you import. Say, for example, you have a recorded guitar riff, Bandmate suggests a series of generated piano melodies that perfectly suit it.

When you hit the Suggest Chords feature, EZkeys 2 will suggest chord progressions “based on style and feel” that can be adjusted by genre. Similarly, the Songwriting Scales feature displays a vast range of scales labelled by mood or genre to provide you with inspiration.

Another new notable and nifty tool is Tap2Find, which recommends parts based on rhythm or notes played with a MIDI controller or tapped in with the mouse.

Finally, there’s a brand new Grid Editor, where you can create and edit piano parts within the plugin itself without having to go back and forth between your DAW and EZkeys 2. There’s also a MIDI library of 800 professionally played MIDI parts categorised by genre, time signature, and song part.

EZkeys 2 is supported on PCs running Windows 7 and higher and Macs running macOS 10.10 and above. VST3, AU, and AAX plug-in versions are available. The software is available for €179 and will be released on 16 May 2023. Existing EZkeys users can upgrade for €99, or pre-order their upgrade before the release date for €79.

For more information, head to toontrack.com.