Spitfire Audio gives away gorgeous-sounding grand piano virtual instrument, Autograph Grand

It captures the sound of a Yamaha C6 Grand, housed in a secluded studio for the stars.

Spitfire Audio has made a grand addition to its excellent (and free) LABS series of virtual instruments, introducing Autograph Grand.

Piano sounds are effective in all sorts of productions, and the Yamaha C6 grand featured in Autograph Grand captures exemplifies this, having been played by the likes of Lady Gaga, Paul Simon, Ariana Grande and Barbra Streisand, as well as Metallica, The Rza and KoRn. The piano itself is housed in Malibu’s Woodshed Recording studio.

The plugin features a single preset to demonstrate its “natural splendour” with pedal up/down controls and “faithfully captured release triggers.” Here’s the demo video so you can hear what it sounds like.

You can download Autograph Grand now on the Spitfire Audio website. Like others in the LABS series, it runs as a dedicated plugin (VST2, VST3, AAX and AU) and can be used directly in your favourite DAW.