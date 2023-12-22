You can now get the entire Cinesamples catalogue in one plugin with Musio

Musio will be updated monthly, with new instrument additions expected to be added continually.

Cinesamples, which creates sample libraries for the world of movie, TV, and video games, has now curated all of its catalogue in one plugin – Musio.

Musio is available now via subscription or perpetual licence, with the aim of dropping “the clutter and friction of traditional, complex sampler plugins” for composers and producers.

The Cinesamples library hosts instruments for cinematic, contemporary, electronic and world music creation. It is well known for its orchestral libraries such as the CineSymphony series, which can now be found within Musio.

Users also get an array of new synthesisers, drum machines, acoustic instruments, choirs, and much more within Musio, alongside the original Cinesamples library. Cinesamples says it offers a “clean, learning-curve-free” interface with a range of tone-shaping controls and effects.

The latest Musio release includes the first title in the World Adventure Series, Iceland – a collection of 42 historic pitched and percussion instruments which are said to capture Icelandic heritage and character, all recorded at Studio Sýrland in Reykjavik.

Users will also get access to the complete CineSymphony Series (CineStrings, CineBrass, CineWinds, CinePerc), The Cinesamples Artist Series (Tina Guo, Taylor Davis, Apocalyptica, and more), Musio-exclusive orchestral collections, plus monthly catalogue updates and continually added new instruments.

“We’re starting with this vast catalogue of instruments that we’ve recorded over the years, and we’ll continue to add to it until we hit that impossible goal of sampling every instrument on earth,” says CEO, Mike Patti.

Musio is available for $9.99 per month. For users who prefer a perpetual licence, Musio 1 offers lifetime access for $399. Find out more at Musio.