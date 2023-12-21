Introducing Wavetick, a beatmaker marketplace where sellers retain up to 90 percent of royalties

The site is completely free for sellers to use.

A new music marketplace startup has launched under the name of Wavetick, which allows for the buying and selling of music where makers retain up to 90 percent of royalties.

Users can buy and sell music for production (Tracks) and short form musical components (Sounds). Works are created in-house by the Wavetick team or uploaded by Beatmakers. The site is completely free for sellers to use.

The platform also enables the sale of one-off, limited edition or unlimited licensable tracks and sound packs. Buyers pay one price for all usages of any track, so the price you see listed is the price you pay for any and every licence type.

Wavetick has already developed an in-house library of 11,000 sample packs and tracks, created by the team behind Sample Magic. Already onsite are works ranging from cinematic, ambient, deep house and many more genre types.

Watch the video below for a better idea on how it works:

Sellers can decide what rights they wish to grant to the buyer depending on whether they are selling Tracks or Sound Packs, and on what Beat Tiers Terms they decide to select. In other words, sellers decide whether they want to grant an unlimited or limited number of licences to buyers. Payments are typically made within 48 hours of a sale.

It’s no secret that earning royalties as an artist can be tricky business, and payouts are often low – hence why new marketplaces are launching to find new ways to pay music makers.

A new report found that independent musicians need to generate five million streams annually to make the US federal minimum wage. The data was uncovered in the annual 2023 Music Economics Report for Independent Artists from music financing platform, Duetti.

Find out more and view Wavetick’s range of purchase tiers via the official Wavetick website.