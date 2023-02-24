Half beat-maker, half arcade machine – Endlesss’ Beat Machine takes music-making to new heights, literally

Online music jamming platform Endlesss has won some serious cool points with the release of the world’s first full-size music-making arcade machine, the Beat Machine.

Sitting at the height of a regular arcade machine, the Beat Machine fits a crisp 24” touchscreen, built-in speakers, retro-style arcade buttons, joystick control, and an interactive 5” XY touchpad. Beneath its custom vinyl shell, the machine hosts a vast library of built-in sounds and is powered by Endlesss’ very own collaborative music creation tool of the same name.

Available in three modes — Studio, Arcade, and Open Mic, the Beat machine seeks to transform music creation into a live, sociable, and configurable experience.

As its name suggests, Studio mode offers the most recording-studio-like experience by allowing you to integrate the machine into your music-making set-up. Users can host VST3 plugins, connect acoustic instruments, map MIDI controllers, collaborate live with other musicians around the world and import/ export audio through the companion iOS and MacOS apps.

Arcade mode, on the other hand, offers a suite of game-like music-making missions while Open Mic mode offers a powerful live music creation tool for users to jam out. All you need is a smartphone to login and connect the session to the Endlesss social network.

Other features include two TRS jack audio outputs, Neutrik XLR / Jack instrument input and two USB-C ports should you want to hook up some external controllers. Users will also enjoy a lifetime of over-the-air updates.

With just 25 launch edition units — each one hand built and labelled with a unique serial number from 1 to 25 — the Beat Machine is currently up for pre-order at a price of $9,999 (excluding shipping).

“As creativity is set to be disrupted by AI, real-world experiences that bring us together and prove our humanity will become more and more important,” Endlesss founder Tim Exile said in a statement.

“The 21st century needs its answer to the piano in the living room or local bar, the instrument that brings everyone together whether you can play Chopin or Chopsticks or are just there to enjoy the masters at work. The Beat Machine is our next step on our mission to transform music from a product we consume alone to an activity we do together, bridging online with real life in real time.”

Learn more at endlesss.com