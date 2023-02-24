New 4-channel hardware by Pioneer DJ “landing soon”

A new piece of 4-channel hardware by Pioneer DJ is apparently “landing soon”.

The brand’s official Instagram page posted a cryptic image Tuesday (21 February), alongside the caption “Out of this world, landing soon. 28.02.23”.

In the photo, we have a piece of hardware with what appears to be four volume faders, knobs and cue buttons. There’s also the hint of a backlit jog wheel and no signs of any screens or hot cues, though the final product could definitely surprise us given that efforts were obviously made to conceal certain features.

While details are rather light as of now, threads on Reddit have alleged that Pioneer are working on a new mixer called the DJM-900Plus or the DJM-A9.

In a 2 months old post titled “DJM-A9. The next generation of DJM?” (Pioneer’s professional line of DJ mixers), user TheRedGamer87 wrote that a friend who “has some connections inside pioneer” has confirmed the discontinuation of the DJM 900 Nexus 2 and that the next DJM might be called the DJM-A9.

Some internet sleuthing on the user’s part has also led to the discovery of a device certification listed for a ‘DJ Product’ named DJM-A9.