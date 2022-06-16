Edifier revives legendary Japanese audio brand STAX with new Spirit S3 Planar headphones

STAX became known for developing the first ever electrostatic headphones

Edifier has revived legendary Japanese audio brand STAX for its brand new Spirit S3 Planar headphones.

STAX became known for developing the first ever electrostatic headphones in 1959, or as they were also called, ‘earspeakers’. Edifier has revived their lasting legacy in the Spirit S3 headphones, which is inspired by the delicacy of exceedingly more expensive electrostatic technology which Edifier states “achieves a level of audio fidelity previously unheard of at this consumer level.”

The headphones were designed with audio professionals and enthusiasts in mind, with planar technology combining both the benefits of a dynamic and balanced armature driver, aiming to achieve detailed lower frequencies and clearer, more consistent high frequency performance.

Using a combination of Snapdragon audio technology; three patented planar driver solutions; hi-res audio technology and innovative acoustic-friendly materials, Edifier states that “the S3 delivers a truly memorable, lossless and low distortion audio experience.”

You can take a closer look at the headphones in the video below:

The Spirit S3 headphones are also set to offer an impressive 80 hour battery life, with a 10 minute charge said to give 11 hours of playtime. It offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, giving the option to be connected to two different devices at once. It has advanced functionality-customed EQ setting, control setting, cushion setting and more. They also come with Edifier’s Fluxor magnetic structure technology and Equal Mass diaphragm technology too.

Edifier says the headphones are lightweight and come in a black matte finish with gold logos for a stylish appeal. They currently retail at £399.99.

You can find out more and shop the headphones now at edifier.com