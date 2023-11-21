Doepfer’s A-100 Basic System 3 beginner modular synthesizer gets an exciting revamp

The Doepfer A-100 Basic System 3 synthesizer has been redesigned with a new module selection.

Dieter Doepfer’s company first introduced the A-100 modular synth in 1996, but since the release of the Basic System 2, it’s added new modules every year. And now, you’ll be able to get the Basic System 3 with a fresh module setup.

It’s a complete modular synth which comes complete with a selection of 20 A-100 modules. While it’s a standalone system, and can be used as such, you’re able to build on it with other modules if you’d like to. It’s a simple system that appears easy to use, but there’s plenty packed in there.

The Basic System 3 has a range of subtractive modules, as well as one that’s more in the West Coast synthesis vein. This is the A-137-1 Wave Multiplier I. You can make sounds including two-oscillator basses and leads with the synthesizer, as well as explore shaping options like ring modulation, PWM, and FM, through patching.

If you want the Basic System 3, it comes in two case variations, and each of these has two versions in turn. There��’s a cheaper version which has a wood finish with two or three rows, and a regular version, which is made from aluminium and can be closed like a case.

About the A-100 Basic System 3, Doepfer said, “The new basic system 3 from Doepfer is a return to Dieter Doepfer’s original vision of analogue modular synthesis. Modules can be connected via front panel audio and CV connectors and used in infinite combinations. The Basic System 3 is an easily accessible and well-structured system that can be used by enthusiasts and beginners alike.

“The system is available in four different cabinets. The LC6V and LC9V low-cost vintage cabinets and the P6 and P9 cases. All systems have at least 20 HP of free space to adapt the system to the needs of each user.”

You can watch a video from Doepfer about the new synthesizer here: